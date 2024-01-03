South Florida vs. Charlotte January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wednesday's AAC slate includes the South Florida Bulls (8-4) against the Charlotte 49ers (7-4), at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.