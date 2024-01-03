The Charlotte 49ers' (8-5) AAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the South Florida Bulls (9-5) at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN U

South Florida vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers' 63.3 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 59.4 the Bulls give up.

Charlotte is 7-0 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

South Florida is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.3 points.

The Bulls average 6.7 more points per game (65.9) than the 49ers give up (59.2).

South Florida is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.2 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 65.9 points, it is 8-2.

This season the Bulls are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3% higher than the 49ers concede.

The 49ers shoot 39.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Bulls concede.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 42 FG%

7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 42 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 13.9 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98)

13.9 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (39-for-98) Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 51 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 51 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

South Florida Schedule