The UCF Knights (9-2) face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in Big 12 play.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 75.6 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Knights allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.9 points, Oklahoma State is 7-5.

UCF's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Knights score are just 0.3 more points than the Cowgirls give up (67.1).

When UCF totals more than 67.1 points, it is 4-0.

When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 7-0.

This year the Knights are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Cowgirls concede.

The Cowgirls make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)

19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74) Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG%

8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33) Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

