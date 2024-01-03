The UCF Knights (9-2) face the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in Big 12 play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls' 75.6 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Knights allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 54.9 points, Oklahoma State is 7-5.
  • UCF's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Knights score are just 0.3 more points than the Cowgirls give up (67.1).
  • When UCF totals more than 67.1 points, it is 4-0.
  • When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 7-0.
  • This year the Knights are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Cowgirls concede.
  • The Cowgirls make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)
  • Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33)
  • Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic L 59-58 Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State W 67-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 69-52 Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas State - Addition Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.