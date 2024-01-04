Bradford County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Bradford County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bradford County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Fort White, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
