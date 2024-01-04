Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
Can we count on Brandon Hagel finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in nine of 39 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:44
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
