If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage High School - Delray Beach at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 4

1:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Satellite High School