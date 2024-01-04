Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Broward County, Florida today? We have you covered below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everglades High School at King High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Crest School at Sheridan Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
