The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 249.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 249.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 249.5 points 15 times.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 244.5, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 24 out of the 33 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 249.5 points.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 233.8 points, 15.7 fewer points than this game's total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 13-20-0 this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.5%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 15 44.1% 124.8 235.7 119.7 242.5 238.4 Spurs 8 24.2% 110.9 235.7 122.8 242.5 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played worse at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and eight times in 15 road games.

The Bucks average just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Milwaukee has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (7-10-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.

The Spurs average 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks give up (119.7).

San Antonio has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-19 3-7 22-12 Spurs 13-20 5-7 21-12

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bucks Spurs 124.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 119.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-16

