Bucks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 249.5.
Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|249.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 249.5 points 15 times.
- The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 244.5, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 24 out of the 33 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 249.5 points.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 233.8 points, 15.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 13-20-0 this year.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.5%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info
Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 249.5
|% of Games Over 249.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|15
|44.1%
|124.8
|235.7
|119.7
|242.5
|238.4
|Spurs
|8
|24.2%
|110.9
|235.7
|122.8
|242.5
|232.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has played worse at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and eight times in 15 road games.
- The Bucks average just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs give up (122.8).
- Milwaukee has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (7-10-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.
- The Spurs average 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks give up (119.7).
- San Antonio has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.
Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|15-19
|3-7
|22-12
|Spurs
|13-20
|5-7
|21-12
Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bucks
|Spurs
|124.8
|110.9
|2
|26
|12-6
|4-3
|16-2
|3-4
|119.7
|122.8
|24
|27
|1-3
|11-10
|4-0
|5-16
