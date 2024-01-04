Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- In one of 34 games this season, de Haan scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- de Haan has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:03
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
