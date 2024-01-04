Thursday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) and Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, Jacksonville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-3.9)

FGCU (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

FGCU's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, and Jacksonville's is 5-5-0. The Eagles are 4-8-0 and the Dolphins are 8-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. FGCU is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games, while Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 311th in college basketball while allowing 71.9 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball) and have a -52 scoring differential overall.

FGCU is 253rd in the nation at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.3 its opponents average.

FGCU connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make while shooting 36.3% from deep.

The Eagles average 91.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (268th in college basketball), and allow 95.8 points per 100 possessions (312th in college basketball).

FGCU has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (147th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (332nd in college basketball).

