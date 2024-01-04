How to Watch FGCU vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
- FGCU is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 250th.
- The Eagles score 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Dolphins allow.
- FGCU has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, FGCU is scoring 9.6 more points per game (74.4) than it is away from home (64.8).
- The Eagles are allowing 67.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.9 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (77.7).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, FGCU has performed better in home games this year, averaging 8.8 per game, compared to 7.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 32.8% three-point percentage at home and a 37.7% mark in away games.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
