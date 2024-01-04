The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 135.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under FGCU -5.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU Betting Records & Stats

FGCU's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 135.5 points four times.

The average point total in FGCU's outings this year is 140.3, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, FGCU has won one out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Eagles have played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The implied probability of a win from FGCU, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 4 33.3% 68.4 143.9 71.9 145.7 141.3 Jacksonville 8 80% 75.5 143.9 73.8 145.7 138.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

FGCU covered five times in 17 games with a spread in conference play last season.

The 68.4 points per game the Eagles score are 5.4 fewer points than the Dolphins give up (73.8).

When FGCU totals more than 73.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 4-8-0 0-2 4-8-0 Jacksonville 5-5-0 0-4 8-2-0

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Home/Away Splits

FGCU Jacksonville 4-1 Home Record 6-0 1-5 Away Record 2-5 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.2 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.