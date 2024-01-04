Thursday's contest that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Seminoles' last game on Sunday ended in a 73-61 victory against Wake Forest.

Florida State vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles notched their best win of the season on November 17 by registering a 79-75 victory over the Florida Gators, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Seminoles have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Florida State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolfpack are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 42) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 149) on December 31

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 37 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game, with a +237 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (268th in college basketball).

