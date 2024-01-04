The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have won four games in a row.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up 28.9 more points per game (85.2) than the Wolfpack allow (56.3).

Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack put up 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles give up.

NC State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

When Florida State allows fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.

The Wolfpack are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 37 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Florida State Schedule