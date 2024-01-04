The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will try to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have won four games in a row.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles put up 28.9 more points per game (85.2) than the Wolfpack allow (56.3).
  • Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • NC State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.
  • The Wolfpack put up 79.1 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 68.3 the Seminoles give up.
  • NC State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.
  • When Florida State allows fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.
  • The Wolfpack are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (36.4%).
  • The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have conceded.

Florida State Leaders

  • Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%
  • Ta'Niya Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)
  • Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
  • Alexis Tucker: 8 PTS, 37 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Alabama State W 110-45 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Georgia Tech W 95-80 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/31/2023 Wake Forest W 73-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/11/2024 North Carolina - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

