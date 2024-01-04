The Florida Gators (9-3) take a three-game win streak into a home contest with the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), winners of 12 straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks average 27.9 more points per game (90.9) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (63.0).

South Carolina is 12-0 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Florida's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 90.9 points.

The Gators average 79.8 points per game, 30.0 more points than the 49.8 the Gamecocks give up.

When Florida puts up more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.

South Carolina has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

This season the Gators are shooting 46.2% from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.8% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators allow.

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 19.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75)

19.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (21-for-75) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG%

13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG% Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Florida Schedule