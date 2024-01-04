Hillsborough County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Hillsborough County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everglades High School at King High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Bayshore Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.