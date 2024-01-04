The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) travel to face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins are shooting 45% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 44.2% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.
  • The Dolphins average just 3.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Eagles give up to opponents (71.9).
  • Jacksonville is 8-1 when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Jacksonville is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18.3 more than it is averaging away (65.9).
  • At home the Dolphins are giving up 55.5 points per game, 31.6 fewer points than they are on the road (87.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) as well.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UL Monroe W 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Purdue L 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine W 79-52 Swisher Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/12/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena

