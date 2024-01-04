Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Information

Jacksonville Players to Watch

  • Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

  • Keeshawn Kellman: 12.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dallion Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Franco Miller Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cyrus Largie: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Stat Comparison

FGCU Rank FGCU AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank
317th 67.4 Points Scored 75.2 178th
209th 71.9 Points Allowed 75.5 288th
246th 35 Rebounds 40.8 41st
152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 80th
208th 7.2 3pt Made 5.9 308th
287th 11.9 Assists 11.5 307th
172nd 11.7 Turnovers 15 350th

