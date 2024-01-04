The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida Venue: Alico Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under FGCU -5.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 135.5 points in eight of 10 outings.

Jacksonville's games this year have had a 149.3-point total on average, 13.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jacksonville is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

The Dolphins have not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Jacksonville has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 4 33.3% 68.4 143.9 71.9 145.7 141.3 Jacksonville 8 80% 75.5 143.9 73.8 145.7 138.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

Against the spread in ASUN games, the Eagles were 5-12-0 last season.

The Dolphins put up an average of 75.5 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 71.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 4-8-0 0-2 4-8-0 Jacksonville 5-5-0 0-4 8-2-0

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits

FGCU Jacksonville 4-1 Home Record 6-0 1-5 Away Record 2-5 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.2 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.