The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Swisher Gymnasium.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 74.4 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 78.7 the Dolphins give up.

When it scores more than 78.7 points, FGCU is 6-0.

Jacksonville's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.4 points.

The Dolphins average 67.5 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 58.1 the Eagles give up.

Jacksonville is 4-7 when scoring more than 58.1 points.

FGCU has a 9-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Dolphins are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.7%).

The Eagles' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Dolphins have conceded.

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (16-for-57)

19.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (16-for-57) Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Saniyah Craig: 11.3 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sana'a Garrett: 4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

Jacksonville Schedule