The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4), who have +110 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Lightning vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota has played 20 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Lightning have been victorious in 11 of their 20 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.0%).

The Wild have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 17.6%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 9-5 (winning 64.3% of the time).

Minnesota has nine games this season playing as an underdog by +110 or longer, and is 2-7 in those contests.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-167) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (+140) Brayden Point 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-139)

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 3-7 4-4-2 6.4 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 3.1 8 29.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.8 2.7 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

