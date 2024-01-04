Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 4?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Luke Glendening find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- In five of 39 games this season, Glendening has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Glendening has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Glendening recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:22
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Away
|L 4-1
Lightning vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
