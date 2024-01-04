Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) and the Boston College Eagles (8-6) at Silvio O. Conte Forum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Miami (FL) coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
The Hurricanes enter this matchup on the heels of a 77-72 loss to Louisville on Sunday.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Boston College 66
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- When the Hurricanes beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 33 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-68 on November 29, it was their season's signature win.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- Miami (FL) has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.
Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 33) on November 29
- 75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 78) on December 8
- 59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 20
- 68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 26
- 61-57 at home over Southern (No. 180) on November 17
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and giving up 55.3 per contest, 40th in college basketball) and have a +197 scoring differential.
