The Boston College Eagles (8-6) welcome in the Miami Hurricanes (10-2) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score 6.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Eagles allow (65.0).

Miami (FL) is 8-1 when it scores more than 65.0 points.

Boston College is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.

The Eagles average 22.6 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (55.3).

Boston College is 8-6 when scoring more than 55.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 46.0% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes shoot 47.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Eagles allow.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 45.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

9.3 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jaida Patrick: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Lashae Dwyer: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Ja'Leah Williams: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Schedule