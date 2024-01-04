Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Jokic produced 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 111-93 win versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.7 22.2 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 11.4 Assists 8.5 9.1 8.2 PRA -- 47.1 41.8 PR -- 38 33.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.8



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Jokic has made 9.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 21.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Nuggets rank 12th in possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 116.3 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 14th in the league.

Giving up 25 assists per contest, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 11th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 39 26 14 8 0 0 0 11/8/2023 37 35 13 5 1 1 3

