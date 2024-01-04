How to Watch North Florida vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
North Florida vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- This season, North Florida has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 175th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 191st.
- The Ospreys score an average of 76.8 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 70.1 the Hatters give up to opponents.
- North Florida has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home North Florida is putting up 82.9 points per game, 13 more than it is averaging away (69.9).
- The Ospreys allow 66.1 points per game at home, and 85.6 on the road.
- North Florida sinks more 3-pointers at home (12.8 per game) than away (11.9). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (32.9%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 91-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-55
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/12/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|UNF Arena
