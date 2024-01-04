How to Watch the North Florida vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Florida vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Stetson is 4-0.
- North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.
- The Ospreys put up 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).
- North Florida is 4-4 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
- When Stetson allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.
- The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).
- The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have conceded.
North Florida Leaders
- Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)
- Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
- Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)
- Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 79-53
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Winthrop
|W 55-49
|UNF Arena
|12/29/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 76-71
|UNF Arena
|1/4/2024
|Stetson
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/6/2024
|FGCU
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.