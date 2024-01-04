The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

North Florida vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Stetson is 4-0.

North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.

The Ospreys put up 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).

North Florida is 4-4 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

When Stetson allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.

The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have conceded.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73) Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)

11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85) Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

North Florida Schedule