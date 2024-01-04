The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Florida vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.9 points, Stetson is 4-0.
  • North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The Ospreys put up 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).
  • North Florida is 4-4 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
  • When Stetson allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.
  • The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have conceded.

North Florida Leaders

  • Kaila Rougier: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)
  • Jayla Adams: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)
  • Emma Broermann: 8.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (30-for-85)
  • Selma Eklund: 7.2 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

North Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Kansas State L 79-53 Bramlage Coliseum
12/20/2023 Winthrop W 55-49 UNF Arena
12/29/2023 Florida A&M W 76-71 UNF Arena
1/4/2024 Stetson - UNF Arena
1/6/2024 FGCU - UNF Arena
1/11/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

