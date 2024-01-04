Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Orange County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Little Rock Central High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 4

3:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 4

5:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard Evans High School at Harmony High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4

6:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boone High School at The First Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Lake HS at Orangewood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Maitland, FL

Maitland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Apopka High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at Hamilton County High School