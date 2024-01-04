Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Polk County, Florida today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tenoroc High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Dimensions HS at Lakeland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Altamonte Christian School at Four Corners Upper School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartow High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.