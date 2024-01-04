If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Polk County, Florida today, we've got the information below.

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tenoroc High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4

6:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred, FL Conference: 4A - District 7

4A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

New Dimensions HS at Lakeland Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Apopka High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Altamonte Christian School at Four Corners Upper School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe Catholic High School at Kathleen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartow High School at Lakeland High School