The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

In games South Florida shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 83rd.

The Bulls record 76.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 73.2 the Owls allow.

When South Florida totals more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, South Florida averaged 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than in road games (74.8).

The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.4).

South Florida drained 6.9 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 37.1%).

