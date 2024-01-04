The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Temple matchup.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Temple Moneyline

South Florida vs. Temple Betting Trends

South Florida has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bulls games have gone over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

Temple has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Owls' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

