South Florida vs. Temple January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-5, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (5-4, 0-0 AAC), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Florida Players to Watch
- Selton Miguel: 14.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Knox: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 18.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
South Florida vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|168th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|76.6
|140th
|142nd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|267th
|162nd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|39.9
|57th
|109th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|30th
|238th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|106th
|14.7
|Assists
|11.7
|297th
|80th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.6
|80th
