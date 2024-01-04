The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

Stetson has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Hatters are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 175th.

The Hatters score just 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).

Stetson is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

Stetson posts 101.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.9 points per contest.

The Hatters are ceding 55.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 23.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.1).

Stetson is making 12.8 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 3.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule