The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
  • Stetson has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 175th.
  • The Hatters score just 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
  • Stetson is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • Stetson posts 101.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.9 points per contest.
  • The Hatters are ceding 55.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 23.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.1).
  • Stetson is making 12.8 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 3.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Florida International W 80-68 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 83-75 Fifth Third Arena
12/29/2023 Charlotte W 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 North Florida - Edmunds Center
1/6/2024 Jacksonville - Edmunds Center
1/10/2024 @ Kennesaw State - KSU Convocation Center

