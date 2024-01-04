The Stetson Hatters (4-9) meet a fellow ASUN team, the North Florida Ospreys (5-8), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UNF Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stetson vs. North Florida Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 6.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Peete: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Khamya McNeal: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 2.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Florida Players to Watch

Kaila Rougier: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayla Adams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Lyric Swann: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Broermann: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Selma Eklund: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.