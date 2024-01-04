How to Watch the Stetson vs. North Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UNF Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys give up to opponents.
- Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
- North Florida's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 58.5 points.
- The Ospreys score 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).
- When North Florida puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 4-4.
- When Stetson gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.
- The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).
- The Hatters shoot 36.2% from the field, seven% lower than the Ospreys concede.
Stetson Leaders
- Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%
- Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%
- Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
- Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
- Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|N.C. A&T
|L 57-54
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 78-62
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|Flagler
|W 73-60
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Edmunds Center
