The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UNF Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Stetson vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys give up to opponents.

Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

North Florida's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 58.5 points.

The Ospreys score 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than the Hatters give up (61.1).

When North Florida puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 4-4.

When Stetson gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 5-6.

The Ospreys are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters allow to opponents (39.5%).

The Hatters shoot 36.2% from the field, seven% lower than the Ospreys concede.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG% Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%

7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG% Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63) Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

Stetson Schedule