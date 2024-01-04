Volusia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Volusia County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Bayshore Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
