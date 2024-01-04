Walton County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Walton County, Florida today? We have the information here.
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Milton at Paxton School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Paxton, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walton High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
