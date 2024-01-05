Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bane, in his most recent game (January 3 loss against the Raptors), put up 22 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 23.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 34.2 33 PR -- 29 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.4



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

Bane has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 20.8% and 22.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.4 threes per game, or 25.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Lakers concede 114.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 44.5 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

Allowing 27.1 assists per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 15 1 5 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.