The Orlando Magic (19-15) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ALT and BSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 18 of 34 outings.

The average over/under for Orlando's contests this season is 225.3, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Orlando has compiled a 23-11-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 21.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 18 50% 115.6 229.2 110.3 222.1 226.3 Magic 18 52.9% 113.6 229.2 111.8 222.1 226.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Magic have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Orlando has been better at home (12-4-0) than away (11-7-0).

The Magic's 113.6 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets allow.

Orlando is 17-4 against the spread and 15-6 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Magic and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 23-11 0-0 16-18 Nuggets 16-20 5-3 15-21

Magic vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Magic Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 17-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-6 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-3 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 15-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 13-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-4

