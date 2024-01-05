As they ready for a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (25-11), the Orlando Magic (19-15) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 at Ball Arena.

The Magic head into this contest after a 138-135 loss to the Kings in overtime on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero scored 43 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4 Franz Wagner SF Out Ankle 20.9 5.9 3.9 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Gary Harris SG Out Calf 7.1 1.7 1.9 Wendell Carter Jr. C Questionable Knee 8.1 6.4 1.8

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSFL

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 224.5

