How to Watch the Magic vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (19-15) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) after losing three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic.
Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Orlando has compiled a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 13th.
- The Magic score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets give up.
- Orlando has put together a 15-6 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 117.1 points per game at home, 6.7 more than on the road (110.4). Defensively they give up 107.8 per game, 7.5 fewer points than away (115.3).
- At home the Magic are picking up 26.2 assists per game, 2.4 more than away (23.8).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Ingles
|Out
|Ankle
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Franz Wagner
|Out
|Ankle
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Gary Harris
|Out
|Calf
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Questionable
|Knee
