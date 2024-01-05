The Orlando Magic (19-15) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) after losing three straight road games.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 13th.

The Magic score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets give up.

Orlando has put together a 15-6 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 117.1 points per game at home, 6.7 more than on the road (110.4). Defensively they give up 107.8 per game, 7.5 fewer points than away (115.3).

At home the Magic are picking up 26.2 assists per game, 2.4 more than away (23.8).

Magic Injuries