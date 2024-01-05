Osceola County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Osceola County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harmony High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melbourne High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Poinciana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Dimensions HS at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Celebration High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Celebration, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastland Christian at Heritage Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
