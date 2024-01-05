Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets and Paolo Banchero will battle when the Nuggets (25-11) play the Orlando Magic (19-15) at Ball Arena, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSFL
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1285
|1942.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.8
|55.5
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|29
Buy Jokic and Banchero gear on Fanatics!
Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Paolo Banchero & the Magic
- Banchero's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Magic put up 113.6 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 111.8 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- Orlando comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It records 43.5 rebounds per game (18th in league) compared to its opponents' 41.3.
- The Magic make 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 12 per contest their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.
- Orlando forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.4 (25th in NBA).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic averages 26 points, 12.2 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 56.5% of shots from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Nuggets average 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
- Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 44.4 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.8 per outing.
- The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.7% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.
- Denver forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA action).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Paolo Banchero
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-1.1
|9
|Usage Percentage
|29.1%
|30%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.3%
|63.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|11.6%
|20.1%
|Assist Pct
|21.9%
|43.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.