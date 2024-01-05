On Friday, the Denver Nuggets and Paolo Banchero will battle when the Nuggets (25-11) play the Orlando Magic (19-15) at Ball Arena, January 5 at 9:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Ball Arena

Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1285 1942.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.8 55.5 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Magic put up 113.6 points per game (20th in league) while giving up 111.8 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +61 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Orlando comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It records 43.5 rebounds per game (18th in league) compared to its opponents' 41.3.

The Magic make 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 12 per contest their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Orlando forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.4 (25th in NBA).

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic averages 26 points, 12.2 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 56.5% of shots from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Nuggets average 115.6 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 110.3 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 44.4 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.8 per outing.

The Nuggets connect on 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 37.7% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

Denver forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA action).

Paolo Banchero vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game -1.1 9 Usage Percentage 29.1% 30% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 63.9% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 20.1% Assist Pct 21.9% 43.6%

