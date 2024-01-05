Pasco County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomingdale High School at Wesley Chapel High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on January 5
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
