The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The Boilermakers put up 85.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois has compiled an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67).
  • When Illinois allows fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).
  • When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).
  • Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70).
  • The Fighting Illini conceded fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
  • At home, Illinois sunk 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

