The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-9.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-10.5) 154.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Illinois has compiled an 8-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Fighting Illini games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +900
  • Purdue is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Boilermakers have had the 52nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the beginning of the season to +900.
  • With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • The Fighting Illini were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

