The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Butler has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Sportsbooks rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300, the 52nd-biggest change among all teams.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

