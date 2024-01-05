Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Volusia County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crooms High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Pierson, FL

Pierson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Ridge HS at Altamonte Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Altamonte Springs, FL

Altamonte Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Mary Preparatory School at Father Lopez High School