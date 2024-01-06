Will Austin Watson find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

Watson has zero points on the power play.

Watson averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Wild 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:32 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 6:06 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:40 Home L 3-2 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

