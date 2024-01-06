Saturday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) matching up with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for Florida A&M, so it should be a tight matchup.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida A&M 72, Bethune-Cookman 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida A&M (-0.6)

Florida A&M (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida A&M is 3-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 5-6-0 and the Rattlers are 4-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (scoring 72.5 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball while allowing 74.1 per contest to rank 259th in college basketball) and have a -21 scoring differential overall.

Bethune-Cookman loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 219th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.0 per contest.

Bethune-Cookman makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.3% from deep.

The Wildcats' 84.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 335th in college basketball, and the 86.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 103rd in college basketball.

Bethune-Cookman has committed 15.0 turnovers per game (352nd in college basketball play), 4.2 fewer than the 19.2 it forces on average (first in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.